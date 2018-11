Bulldogs and Vikings Volleyball Headed to Xcel Engery Center

Carlton and North Branch make the state tournament.

DULUTH, Minn.- The brackets for the high school volleyball state tournament have been released.

In Class A play No. 5 Carlton will face No. 4 Ada–Borup High School on Thursday afternoon. In Class AA No. 4 North Branch will play No. 5 Watertown–Mayer on Thursday evening.

All matches will be held at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.