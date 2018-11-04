Cotton Man Arrested For Assault Of An Officer, Arson

COTTON, Minn. – A Cotton, Minn., man is under arrest and accused of arson and assaulting an officer.

The crime happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 4956 Comstock Lake Road in Cotton.

The suspect is a 44-year-old male.

He’s accused of starting a neighbor’s house on fire after an argument with his parents and before physically assaulting a responding St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy.

The suspect was behind bars in Virginia Sunday on preliminary charges of felony assault of a peace officer and first-degree arson.

His name will be released when formal charges are filed.

The deputy was treated and released from a hospital for minor injuries.