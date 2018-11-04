Duluth Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing in Central Hillside

DULUTH, Minn. – A “death investigation” is underway in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood.

Duluth police got the call for help around 6:20 p.m. Sunday at 34 East 5th Street on a report of a stabbing, which is two blocks up from the Historic Old Central High School building.

Police located a 38–year–old man with a stab wound behind the address.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

No arrests were made as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The death investigation was not ruled a homicide as of Sunday evening, as Lt. Robin Roeser said it was too early in the investigation.

If you know anything about this fatal stabbing, you’re asked to call 911 right away or the Violent Crimes Unit at (218) 730-5050.