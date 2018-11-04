Football State Tournament Brackets Released

Six Northland teams are making a run for the State title.

DULUTH, Minn.- The state tournament football brackets were released Saturday.

In nine man play Cromwell Wright will face NCE/U-H on Friday at Bemidji State. Mountain Iron-Buhl will face Stephen Argyle Central on Saturday also at Bemidji State.

Moving onto Class A Deer River will go up against undefeated Mahnomen/Waubun Saturday at Brainerd high school.

In Class AA Moose Lake Willow River will play Barnesville on Firday evening also at Brainerd High.

In Class AAA Two Harbors will go up against Perham who is also 8–2 on the season. The two teams will play Saturday Afternoon at Brainerd High School.

Finally, in Class AAAA Hermantown will take on Willmar Friday evening at Monticello High School.

The winners of these games will advance to the semi finals which will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium.