Jessie Diggins Raises Support for Nordic Center

Diggins Won Gold in 2018 Olympics

DULUTH, Minn-

An Olympic gold medalist visited Duluth Sunday to help raise support for one of the city’s outdoor recreation projects.

Jessie Diggins crossed the finish line first in a cross-country ski team sprint finish during the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Diggins stopped by Spirit Mountain to share some words about her victory. The initial plan was for her to lead an exercise outside, but the weather did not cooperate so the group burned some calories indoors.

“It’s cool to see that next generation working hard and getting their sweat on,” said Diggins.

Diggins is also in Duluth to help with fundraising for the Grand Avenue Nordic Center. It is planned to be 5 kilometers of new ski trails, much of which will have snow-making if the weather isn’t cooperating.

Recreational and elite skiers will be able to use the trails, and a million dollars of the project is funded by city tourism tax dollars.

The Duluth Cross Country Ski Club has already raised $500,000 dollars toward the project, and hope to raise another $250,000.

Diggins also spoke at a ticketed “Going for Gold in Duluth” event at Pier B Resort Sunday. The money raised will go toward the new Nordic center.