Wisconsin Counties Seek Additional Funds For Child Care

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin counties are seeking more state funding to address the rising number of child protection cases.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that seven counties, including Douglas and La Crosse, have passed resolutions seeking an additional $30 million in state funding under the 2019-21 budget.

State figures show that 7,900 children were living in out-of-home care as of August, an increase of about 26 percent since 2012.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty says the number of children removed from a home because of caretaker drug abuse has increased from less than 580 in 2011 to more than 1,200 in 2016.

Sarah Diedrick-Kasdorf is the deputy director of government affairs with the Wisconsin Counties Association. She says the association is focusing on the issue during budget deliberations.