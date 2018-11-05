Authorities Search for Missing Hunter in Pine County

The man Went Missing in the Nemadji Forest

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities in Pine County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing hunter.

According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office they received a call on Sunday morning reporting a man that had gone missing while hunting in the Nemadji Forest.

This missing hunter has been identified as 59-year-old David Peltier.

If you see or hear from him please call the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or call 911.