DFL Candidate Joe Radinovich Makes Final Campaign Stops through the Northland.

The 8th District congressional candidate is happy to see how eager voters are for midterms.

DULUTH, Minn.- 8th congressional district candidates are making their final campaign stops through the area.

DFL candidate Joe Radinovich says he’s feeling optimistic he’ll win against his two opponents Republican Pete Stauber and Independent Ray “Skip” Sandman.

“An economy that only benefits the few at the top isn’t the way forward for this country. I think, instead what we need to do is make sure that we protect social security and medicare, expand access to affordable healthcare, and college affordability, and i also think anybody watching this election knows that we need to get the corrosive influence of money out of the political system,” Radinovich said.

Radinovich says his biggest focus is on the future of healthcare. His vision includes lowering the costs of prescription drugs covering those with preexisting conditions and making sure everyone has access to basic coverage.