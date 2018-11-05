DFL Candidates Thank Volunteers

Tim Walz, Peggy Flanagan, Joe Radinovich and Tina Smith made stops to say thank you.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of volunteers have been working at the Duluth Labor Temple over the past few days to help make phone calls and go door knocking as one final push for the DFL candidates before tomorrow’s elections.

Major DFL candidates, including Tim Walz, Peggy Flanagan, Joe Radinovich and Tina Smith made the stop to say thank you and get them motivated for the last day.

“We have a lot of the DFL endorsed candidates coming here to the Labor Temple to talk to our volunteers that are going out to talk to voters, to energize people and get them excited and do one last kind of push before election day tomorrow,” volunteer Rachel Loeffler-Kemp said.