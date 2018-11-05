Doctors Gather in Northland for St. Luke’s Mental Health Conference

This was the fourth year of the conference.

DULUTH, Minn. – Different doctors, physicians and health care providers were at Greysolon Ballroom this Monday morning for the fourth annual St. Luke’s mental health conference.

The conference brought local and regional experts in to go over current mental health trends and how to best treat patients dealing with it, including dealing more compassionately with patients.

“I would like people to be able to take away some skills in order to approach patients with more empathy and more compassion who have mental health, either crises or just long term mental health issues,” Dr. Michalene Stevernere said.

An estimated one in four adults will have mental illness at some point in their life according to mental health experts.