Duluth Cider Announces Opening Date

Duluth Cider will open on Nov. 14.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s first–ever hard cider company is officially opening its doors for business Nov. 14 in the growing Lincoln Park craft district.

Duluth Cider is located at 2307 West Superior Street, run by husband and wife team Jake and Valerie Scott. The plans and construction have been in the works for three years so the opening has been a long–time coming.

“Tons of nerves, a lot of it excitement, some of it…I mean, Valerie and I got into this to make cider and to do that we have to own a business too so there’s a lot we don’t know, luckily we’ve had a lot of help,” Scott said.

Ciders on tap will range from sweet and sugary to dry varieties with fruit, herbs, spices and even hops.

And the couple is aiming to use only Minnesota–grown apples.