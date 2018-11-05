Educators and Supporters Rally for Duluth Education Levy

The Congdon Park community wants you to vote "Yes, yes and yes" to ISD #709

DULUTH, Minn.-Concerned teachers, parents and students of the Congdon Park Elementary community took to the streets of Duluth Monday morning encouraging voters to say, “Yes, yes and yes” to the education levy in Tuesday’s election.

The ISD #709 Education Levy will either maintain or raise the funding through schools in the Duluth district. Congdon Park Elementary and Lester Park Elementary were two of the communities rallying with signs, getting cars to honk as they passed by. Over 50 people from Congdon lined the side of Superior Street to support the cause.

“We just think it’s really important to make sure that you get out and voice your choice, and so we’re showing with our kids and our parents that we really support our school and our teachers,” PTA President Carrie Heffernan said.

If the levy is passed, it would increase the number of positions at district schools, increase the teacher count to match increasing class sizes and would support the investment in new devices and infrastructure upgrades.