Laura Harmon Named New UMD Women’s XC and T&F Head Coach

Harmon was introduced to the media Monday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – Laura Harmon has been named the new head coach of the Minnesota Duluth women’s cross country and track and field teams.

She will be taking over at the end of this month. She currently holds the same position at Sierra College in Rocklin, CA, leading both programs to the California Junior College Championships.

The Vancouver, WA native has some lofty goals for the team, which includes bringing the Bulldogs a national championship.

“It’s a tall order. I know the team is young right now and there’s a lot of talent. I’m hoping to develop the current women on the team and bring in some more talented women to be able to contribute to that,” Harmon said.

Harmon was a standout athlete in her college days at the University of Oregon.