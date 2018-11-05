Skeletal Remains and Clothing Found in Bayfield County Forest

Authorities do not Suspect Foul Play

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were uncovered in the National Forest on Friday.

Authorities say a person found a human skull in Bayfield County while picking pine boughs in the forest on the eastern side of the Township of Grandview.

Clothing was also recovered near the skeletal remains which are believed to have been in the location for months.

The Coroner’s office is working with forensic pathologists in Hennepin County to help identify the remains.

The remains are in close proximity to where a search was underway earlier this year for a missing middle-aged man with possible mental health issues. He has not been seen or heard from since then.

Foul play is not suspected in the death at this time.