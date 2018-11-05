Stauber Makes Final Pitch Before Election Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Republican candidate for 8th Congressional District Pete Stauber returned to his headquarters in Hermantown Monday night after wrapping up his five–day power play event, where they traveled over 1300 miles to campaign.

Ahead of election day Stauber tells us he’s grateful for the campaign experience and is ready for the next step.

“For me, meeting so many great people has just been a blessing and a privilege for us. Our communalities far outweigh our differences and if I’m fortunate enough to represent the eighth district in Congress, I will represent the people and no particular party,” Stauber said.

Stauber served on the Duluth Police Department for 22 years. He also served on the Hermantown city council for eight years and is the current st. Louis county commisioner.