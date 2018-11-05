Taste the Flavors of Fall this Week in Downtown Duluth

Visitors and Northland Residents are Invited to Enjoy $10 Lunch Specials and $25 Dinner Specials Through Saturday, November 10

DULUTH, Minn. – Are you looking for easy lunch and dinner options this week?

If so, the Greater Downtown Council in Duluth has you covered!

Eat Downtown – Flavors of Fall Duluth Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, November 5 and will run through Saturday, November 10.

Darlene Marshall with the Greater Downtown Council says the goal of this week is to drive business into local restaurants and introduce new customers to the downtown waterfront district.

A lunch menu will be offered for $10 dollars, and a dinner menu is offered for $25 throughout Eat Downtown Week.

Click here for a list of participating businesses, and also to see menus offered this week.