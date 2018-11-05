UWS Men’s Soccer to Face Augsburg in NCAA First Round

The Yellowjackets defeated the Auggies earlier in the season.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team found out on Monday that they will face Augsburg in the first round of the NCAA DIII tournament.

The Yellowjackets defeated the Auggies 4–1 back on September 11th. The match will take place Saturday on the campus of the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Start time is set at 1:30.

The ‘Jackets are looking for their first-ever NCAA tournament win after losing in their first-ever appearance last season.