Court Trial Begins for Suspect in UMD Student Murder Case

DULUTH, Minn. – The scheduled court trial began Tuesday morning for 20-year-old Noah King.

King and four other suspects have been charged in the shooting of 21-year-old UMD student William Grahek.

King is charged with second degree murder, first degree attempted aggravated robbery and two counts of first degree murder with intent while committing a felony.

King’s fate will now be decided by Judge Mark Munger following court proceedings.