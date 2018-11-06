Duffy Wins Seventh District Seat Again

Multiple Wisconsin Congressional Candidates Retain Seats

HAYWARD, Wis.-Almost all of Wisconsin’s congressional incumbents have retained their jobs.

Democrat Mark Pocan won re-election Tuesday in southern Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District; Democrat Ron Kind won another two years representing western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District; and Democrat Gwen Moore won re-election in Milwaukee’s 4th Congressional District.

Republicans Jim Sensenbrenner and Sean Duffy retained their seats in southeastern Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District and northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District respectively.

Republican Bryan Steil won the open 1st Congressional District in southeastern Wisconsin while Republican incumbent Glenn Grothman held onto his seat in the 6th Congressional District in east-central Wisconsin.