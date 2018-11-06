Former First Lady Edith Wilson to Come Alive Friday in Superior

Douglas County Historical Society in Superior will Host "Edith Wilson," a Historic Political Performance for the Community on Friday, November 9

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Happening Friday, November 9, the Douglas County Historical Society will present “Edith Wilson” LIVE on stage.

Accomplished actress Jessica Michna is a one-woman show bringing Edith Wilson to the history theater stage on the 100th Anniversary of the signing of the Armistice and the end of WWI.

Tony Tracy, Executive Director of the Historical Society says, “Edith played an amazing role in U.S. history as she served not only as the First Lady, but after a severe stroke, she took on the role as Commander in Chief as well.”

The performance is taking place Friday, November 9 from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Historical Society (1101 John Avenue, Superior, Wisconsin).

Click here to purchase tickets today.