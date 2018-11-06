Hermantown City Council Approves Raising Age to Buy Tobacco to 21

HERMANTOWN, Minn.-The Hermantown City Council voted 5-0 last night to move the tobacco purchase age in the city to 21, starting Jan. 1 of 2019.

The age limit also applies to vaping devices.

Councilor Gloria Nelson told Fox 21 that the move was made because they want to get tobacco products out of young people’s hands so the area can have a healthier youth population. She also said multiple public meetings were held with the public and business owners before a final decision was made.

Unlike Duluth, residents of Hermantown over 21 can still purchase flavored tobacco products. The Duluth City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco earlier this year, unless the products are sold at smoke shops in the area.