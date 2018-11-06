High Voter Turnout Expected for Tuesday Election

Polls are Open in Minnesota Until 8:00 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota elections officials are anticipating a high voter turnout for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Minnesota Secretary of State spokesman Ben Petok says as of Tuesday morning, elections officials had received nearly 615,000 absentee and mail-in ballots.

That’s close to the more than 650,000 absentee and mail-in ballots received for the presidential election two years ago.

Petok says he has not heard of any major voting glitches. He says one precinct in Anoka County had problems starting up e-poll books, but quickly switched to a paper roster for signing in voters. Polls in Minnesota are open until 8 p.m.