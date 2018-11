BAXTER, Minn.- Despite falling behind in votes, DFL Candidate for Minnesota’s 8th District, Joe Radinovich, announces in a speech that he is not conceding the race.

As of 11:30pm, Radinovich’s 83,111 votes trail behind Stauber’s 106,026.

The DFL Candidate said in his speech that there still many more precincts to go, and that he will continue fighting for working families.