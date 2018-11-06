Smith Ready to go Back to Senate After Victory

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Democratic Sen. Tina Smith says she’s humbled by the Minnesota voters who elected her to fill out former Sen. Al Franken’s term.

Smith defeated Republican state Sen. Karin Housley in Tuesday’s special election. The race was triggered by Franken’s resignation in January amid a growing sexual misconduct scandal.

Smith told supporters at a Democratic-Farmer-Labor gathering Tuesday night that she’s anxious to get back to work in the U.S. Senate. She’s held the seat since Gov. Mark Dayton appointed her in January.

Smith would have to face voters again in 2020 if she runs for re-election.