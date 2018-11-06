UMD Political Science Professor Discusses 2018 Midterm Elections

UMD Associate Professor of Political Science, Dr. Cindy Rugeley Breaks Down the Heated Political Races in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Election Day 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – Election Day 2018. On Tuesday, November 6, millions of Americans are heading out to the polls to determine the winners of key races from coast to coast.

Locally, Minnesotans and Wisconsinites have a jam packed ballot.

Both Governor seats are up for grabs, and many House and Senate seats are also in the headlines.

Dr. Cindy Rugeley, Associate Professor of Political Science at UMD talks with FOX 21’s Brett Scott about four major races taking place in the region.

Dr. Rugeley also comments on the heated political climate in both states, and touches base on the potential “blue wave” many political experts believe could take place during Tuesday’s election.