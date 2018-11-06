UWS Women’s Basketball Get Set to Open Season vs. UMD

The Yellowjackets will face the Bulldogs in an exhibition game on Wednesday.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team are getting ready to open their season Wednesday night.

First up is an exhibition with their neighbors from across the bridge: Minnesota Duluth. The game will give the ‘Jackets the chance to face some top–level competition before they open the regular season.

“A lot of our going-into-the-season exhibition games are with D2 schools so it gives us more of a head start against other teams because we are playing harder schools,” forward Taylor Kane said.

“We know that if we can play against them, come February and March, we can play with the Division 3 tough teams. We really buy into that. Do it now so that in three or four months, you reap the benefits of playing those tougher teams. Coach Pearson has got a great team up there so it’s a great challenge for us,” head coach Zach Otto-Fisher said.

Tip-off for Wednesday’s game is set for seven o’clock at Romano Gym.