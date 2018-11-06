Yellowjackets’ Deadrick Named UMAC Volleyball Coach of the Year

Emily VerWay and Cami Sletta earned UMAC First Team recognition as well.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The UMAC volleyball season has come and gone, but the awards are just coming in. And Wisconsin-Superior picked up one of the major ones for their head coach.

For the first time in her illustrious career, Lynne Deadrick was named UMAC Coach of the Year. The UWS all–time leader in wins led the ‘Jackets to a 20–12 record this past season and a second-place finish within the conference.

On the All–UMAC teams Emily VerWay and Cami Sletta both made it to the first team, while Karlie Leif and Taylor Howe earned second-team all-conference honors.