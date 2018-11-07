Bulldogs Top Yellowjackets in Women’s Basketball Exhibition

UMD hosted UWS in an exhibition game at Romano Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. – In just their second game of the season, the Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team defeated Wisconsin-Superior 73-47 in an exhibition game at Romano Gym on Wednesday night.

Brooke Olson led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Sarah Grow also chipped in with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Hannah Norlin scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Yellowjackets, who played their first game of the season.