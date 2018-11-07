Carnival at Bentleyville Kicks off Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. – The Salvation Army kicked off their Red Kettle Campaign with a carnival at Bentleyville.

The free event offered lots of fun for families, who could attend the holiday light display before it opened.

There was free hot chocolate and cookies for anyone who brought two food items or unwrapped toys to donate.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the biggest one of the year for the Salvation Army. It brings in most of their money for charitable causes throughout the year.

“Don’t pass up a kettle. Even if it’s a nickel, dime, fifty cents, a couple bucks,” said Captain Bryan Ellison of the Salvation Army. It all adds up, it all makes a difference to help those that are in need in the Duluth area.”

The Salvation Army is hoping to raise about $270,000 through this year’s campaign.