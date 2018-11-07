Democrat Tony Evers Elected Wisconsin Governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Democrat Tony Evers ousted Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker in the state’s closest governor’s race in more than half a century. A Republican and one-time presidential candidate, Walker was denied a third term in a long-sought Democratic victory in Wisconsin.

Democrat Tony Evers’ running mate Mandela Barnes will become the first African American lieutenant governor in Wisconsin history. The Evers victory over Republican Gov. Scott Walker means that Barnes will become just the second black person elected to statewide office in Wisconsin.

Barnes won an August primary to be paired with Evers, who also survived a primary. Walker refused to concede in the early morning hours Wednesday.