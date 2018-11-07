Dress Your Car for Winter Before it’s Too Late

Icy roads mean Winter tires are best for keeping drivers safe in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn.- Tuesday brought more than just election results to the Northland. Those who were out may have experienced the icy roads that came with a bit of snowfall. Snow season means lots of work for mechanics putting on winter tires to help keep drivers in the Twin Ports safe.

Discount Tires in Duluth says this is their busiest time of year with appointments from open to close and a full staff on daily. Employees say winter tires, opposed to all–season tires are safer for drivers because they are built especially for slippery Winter roads.

Simply you just want to be able to control the vehicle, and safety is always going to be your biggest priority. A winter tire is going to be able to provide a a lot of extra traction over a standard all–season simply because it’s designed to perform in extreme winter conditions,” store manager Jerrad VanGeest said.

Discount Tires recommends customers make an appointment for tires before road conditions get too bad. Walk–ins are accepted, though the wait could last several hours.