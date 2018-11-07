Duluth Voters Approve Property Tax Increase for School District

Another referendum failed that propsed an additional increase for improved technology

DULUTH, Minn. – More teachers and smaller class sizes are coming to the Duluth School District after voters approved two referendums last night.

A third referendum to update technology in schools was voted down.

The first referendum passed last night maintained the Duluth School District’s operating levy.

The second referendum will raise property taxes by about $9 per month on a $150,000 home.

Duluth Public Schools will use the additional money to hire twenty-five new teachers to the district next school year, which they say will cut down class sizes. That’s something students, teachers, and parents have been asking for.

District officials are thankful to the people of Duluth for voting to increase funding for schools.

“It really speaks of how much our community cares about education and the importance of class size to our students, to our staff, to our community,” said Superintendent Bill Gronseth.

The school district levy will now be $947 per student, which is just under the state average.

An additional referendum that would have raised property taxes another $5 per month failed. That money would have been used by the district to improve technology in schools.

District officials say they have a plan to slowly increase technology, even without the additional funding.