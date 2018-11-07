Enjoy Skis, Suds and Slices Thursday at Clyde Iron Works

The Chester Bowl Improvement Club is Hosting the 11th Annual Skis, Suds and Slices Fundraising Event Thursday, November 8

DULUTH, Minn. – The Chester Bowl Improvement Club raised $13,629 to support their scholarship fund last year during the annual Skis, Suds and Slices event and they’re looking to surpass that amount this year.

The 11th Annual Skis, Suds and Slices fundraiser is happening Thursday, November 8 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth (2920 West Michigan Street).

Skis, Suds and Slices is a pizza, wine, and beer tasting event with a silent auction.

Participants will get to vote on the “Twin Ports’ Best Pizza” to help determine if the traveling trophy goes back home with Vita Pizza or finds a new home in the area.

Tickets are $25 at the door. Free childcare will be provided on site.

