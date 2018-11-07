Entrepreneurship Conference Held at UMD

DULUTH, Minn.-UMD hosted it fourth annual Entrepreneurship Conference earlier today.

The forum’s goal is to give students a real world perspective about what it’s like to own a business as they met with numerous local entrepreneurs.

“I truly believe it’s important for students to get a real world perspective. We really like to invite people in from the community,” said Allie Ulland, the conference’s director.

Today’s conference was run entirely by 18 student volunteers.