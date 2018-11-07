Hawks Football Ready for Return to State Tournament

The Hermantown football team are back in the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

PROCTOR, Minn. – This weekend, the Minnesota High School Football Tournament kicks off with quarterfinals action from all over the state. For the Hermantown Hawks, their match-up will send them over two and a half hours away.

This is the first time Hermantown has been to the state tournament since 2015. This week, the Hawks are practicing at Egerdahl Field in Proctor to get used to the turf field at Monticello High School.

“For sure. It’s been raining so our field is kind of a mess, and we’ll play on turf so that will definitely help,” tight end Reece Fish said.

“Obviously, we’re very thankful to Proctor for letting us come over here. We’re trying to make it as real, game-like as we can so any opportunity we can do that so that we’re used to what we’re going to see Friday night, that’s what we’re trying to implement,” head coach Mike Zagelmeyer said.

Hermantown will take on Willmar, who finished their season with a 9–1 record. Coach Zagelmeyer says the Cardinals are a pass-heavy team that sprinkle in some of the run–pass options that have become popular tn the past few years.

“If anybody has been similar, it’s kind of been the Duluth East offense. We’re trying to go back and show them some of that. We got a few game films. We watched film yesterday and that’s kind of what we’ve been focusing on, at least in the early part of the week,” Zagelmeyer said.

Kickoff for Friday night’s game is set for seven o’clock.