‘Jackets Allison DeGroot Named UMAC Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year

Kelli Graham and Madison Gutekunst earned all-conference first team honors for UWS.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The UMAC announced their end of the season awards for women’s soccer and Wisconsin–Superior’s Allison DeGroot was named UMAC Coach of the Year.

The second-year coach led the ‘Jackets to a four–win improvement from last season, en route to their first-ever playoff appearance, first-ever playoff win and first-ever UMAC championship appearance.

Defender Kelli Graham and goalkeeper Madison Gutekunst earned all-conference first team recognition, while freshman forward Annah Schussman was named to the second team.