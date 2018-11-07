Joe Radinovich Concedes to Pete Stauber

BAXTER, MINN. – Radinovich campaign manager Jordan Hagert released the following statement:

“Joe Radinovich fought incredible odds against over $7 million in outside negative and false attacks, and this election result makes clear the damage that outside money from billionaires is having on our democracy. Billionaires just bought Pete Stauber a seat in Congress. Now we will finally get to learn where Pete Stauber stands on important issues, because we certainly didn’t learn that through the course of this campaign. We will need to hold him accountable for the Republican plans to cut Social Security and Medicare and end health insurance coverage for people with preexisting conditions. Pete won’t be able to depend on outside money from billionaires to hide his votes on these bad ideas in Congress.”