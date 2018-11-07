Local Political Expert Reacts to Midterm Elections

Dr. Alisa Von Hagel is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at UWS

DULUTH, Minn. – There were some surprises and significant changes in the 2018 midterm elections.

UWS Assistant Professor of Political Science, Alisa Von Hagel tells us the results showed some democratic momentum but it was not as wide spread as some thought.

Von Hagel believes one very significant local election was the Wisconsin gubernatorial race where Democrat Tony Evers beat Republican Incumbent Scott Walker.

She says Walker was a major presence in Wisconsin and the loss could create a different tone in the state.

“He was very well loved by some and he was very much hated by some and so his absence will certainly change the dynamics and the perceptions that many people have perhaps and so only time will tell but it definitely is a dramatic change for the people of Wisconsin,” said Von Hagel.

She says it may take time for Tony Evers to make an impact as governor, especially with a Republican controlled state legislature.