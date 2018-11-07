Math Conference Encourages Youth

DULUTH, Minn.-Northland girls in grades nine through 12 got some encouragement today to pursue a career in math.

St. Scholastica hosted a conference today showing young women what math has to offer them.

Organizers said there’s a dire need for more women to be involved in subjects like math, and they hope today’s event will encourage them to pursue a career in it.

Sixty youth participated in the conference that was also organized by UMD and UWS.