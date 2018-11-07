Pet Protection Tips For Winter Hazard Awareness Week

Dr. Matthew Severs with Superior Animal Hospital Offers Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe in Colder Months

SUPERIOR, Wis. – November 5 – 9 is officially Winter Hazard Awareness Week which means for humans, it’s time to think twice and make sure you’re prepared for the worst winter weather to hit the Northland.

But local veterinarians also want to make sure you’re preparing your pets for hazardous conditions.

According to PETA, there were at least 40 cold weather related companion animal deaths last winter.

Dr. Matthew Severs with Superior Animal Hospital dove into the chance to help you make sure your pet is prepared.

Severs tells FOX 21 it’s important to remember if you’re cold outside without a jacket on, chances are your animal is, too.

Staff at Superior Animal Hospital deal quite often with cats and dogs experiencing frostbite in the winter.

They say short visits outside and then back into the house is the best way to avoid a medical issue.

Ears, tails and paws can freeze quicker than pet owners may think.

“I pay attention a lot to the feet. Walking on ice, the rock salt, those type of things can really intensify the cold experience for that exposed tissue. Using a little Vaseline on the paws, drying the paws when you come in from a walk is always really important. Getting all the snow clumps out from in between the toes,” said Severs.

Severs says rock salts and antifreeze are also very harmful to animals in colder months.

Both can cause severe stomach issues and kidney failure.

There are pet friendly options when it comes to rock salt.

It’s important to plan ahead and be ready for whatever Mother Nature sends our way.

“It’s always a good idea to make sure you have your pet’s food and medications on hand for at least five days. If something were to happen, you’re going to be ready,” said Severs.

Animals also require higher amounts of energy in the winter to stay warm.

This can require more nutritious food high in protein and also the possibility of adding fish oil into their diet to help protect their winter coat.

Click here to contact Superior Animal Hospital for questions or concerns.