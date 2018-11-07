Saints’ Isaac Boedigheimer Eyeing Trip to Nationals

The Cloquet native missed going to nationals last season by less than one second.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica cross country runner Isaac Boedigheimer will be taking part in the NCAA Division III Central Regional championships.

Last year, the Cloquet native and 2018 UMAC individual champion missed qualifying for nationals by less than a second, so the sophomore has a lot to be excited about this time around.

The NCAA central regionals will take place Saturday at noon in Waverly, Iowa.