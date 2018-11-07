Saints’ Morgan Friday Earns UMAC Player and Rookie of the Year Honors

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica women’s soccer freshman forward Morgan Friday was named UMAC Rookie of the Year, as well as UMAC Player of the Year.

The Duluth native led the conference with 17 goals and was second in points with 35. Midfielder Rachel Dixon and defender Lexie DeWall were named to the first team. And on the all-conference second team is Hannah Zeis, Becca Rancour and Janelle Rouillard.