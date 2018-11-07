Stauber Declares Win For 8th Congressional Dist.; Radinovich Thanks Supporters

Republican Candidate Gives Victory Speech

PROCTOR, Minn.-Pete Stauber, Republican candidate for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, declared victory Tuesday night in a speech to his constituents at Blackwoods restaurant in Proctor.

In his speech, he thanked his family, especially his wife, for supporting him along the way, while also apologizing for missing some of his sons hockey and volleyball games: “But that’s what you have to do, when you want to make this great country better,” Stauber said.

He also thanked the voters who did not vote for him, but said he will fight for them as well when he heads to Washington.

Meanwhile, DFL candidate Joe Radinovich took to the podium in Baxter, Minn., Tuesday evening to say he was not officially conceding, but that he understood the gap in votes for a win was not in his favor.

Radinovich thanked all of his supporters, especially, he said, the supporters who never turned their backs on him even after the $7 million in negative attack ads about him.

For latest election results, click here.