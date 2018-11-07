UMD Men’s Hockey Back to Work After Bye Week

The Bulldogs get set for conference play, which starts this weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team are back at practice this week, getting ready for the start of conference play this weekend.

The Bulldogs are still the #1 team in the country, which helped keep them at ease with an early-season bye week.

“The bye weeks were spread out a little better I think to give us a little more energy going into the second half. It’s nice to have a couple weeks on and then get a week off. It’s tough when you go two months,” goalie Hunter Shepard said.

“It’s nice that we’ve played eight games so it was probably a good time to sit back and get a little break. But the way we were going, guys want to keep playing. We’ll see what we got on Friday and Saturday. Hopefully we didn’t lose too much,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.