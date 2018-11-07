Wisconsin Governor’s Race Still Being Decided

MILWAUKEE, Wis.-About 47,000 uncounted ballots in Milwaukee County could determine the winner of the race for Wisconsin governor.

The city of Milwaukee’s elections commissioner, Neil Albrecht, says 47,000 ballots were to be counted by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The race between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democrat Tony Evers was too close to call as of midnight with 94 percent of precincts reporting. The lead flipped between the two throughout the night, sometimes as narrowly as a couple hundred votes.

If the winner ends up ahead by less than 1 percentage point, the loser can request a recount. If the margin is greater than 1 percent, there is no recount.