Carlton Volleyball Falls in State Quarterfinals

The Bulldogs took the second set, but couldn't hold off Ada-Borup.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – In the Class A volleyball state quarterfinals, #4 seed Ada-Borup knocked off #5 seed Carlton 3-1 Thursday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Bulldogs built a 22-15 lead in the first set, but the Cougars battled back to win 27-25. Carlton looked better in the second, winning that one by the same score. But Ada-Borup controlled the match the rest of the way, taking the next two sets and the match.

Abigail Mickle led the Bulldogs with 17 kills, while Taylor Nelson chipped in with 13 of her own. Brynne Mickle had 29 set assists as Carlton finished their season with a 28-3 record.