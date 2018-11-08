Clean Water and Conservation Groups Take Step to Challenge Polymet Permits

The Group Hand Delivered a Formal Filing

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Thursday Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, Minnesota Center for Environment Advocacy, and WaterLegacy took the first step to challenge permits for the PolyMet sulfide mine proposal.

The groups hand delivered a formal filing to the Minnesota DNR and MPCA requesting them to stay permits for the proposal.

Last week, the DNR issued the permit to mine, sex water appropriation permits, two dam safety permits, a public waters work permit, and an endangered species takings permit for the NorthMet project.

The groups say the permits issued by the DNR failed to consider PolyMet’s backdoor mine plan and the permits should be suspended until the Court of Appeals rules on the appeal.

“Our future is at stake in this decision, the future of my generation and many generations to come,” stated Michael Mayou of Duluth for Clean Water. “If allowed to move forward, PolyMet will inevitably be even larger and riskier than the DNR plan that 80,000 Minnesotans and Duluthians weighed in on.”

In response to the environmental groups filing, Polymet responded with a statement saying:

“The final permits we received from the state last week and those currently pending final decisions are based on a mine plan that was the subject of a 14-year-long environmental review and permitting process, and which we plan to build.”