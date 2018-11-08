Festival of Trees to Support Junior League of Duluth this Weekend

The Annual Festival of Trees is Happening Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 11 at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2018 Junior League of Duluth (JLD) annual Festival of Trees at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC) is happening Saturday, November 10 and Sunday, November 11.

This year’s event includes more than 180 vendors for shoppers to enjoy.

Festival of Trees is the JLD’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds go to support JLD and community projects.

Other highlights of this event include JLD toffee and beautiful hand-decorated trees.

Santa arrives with his sleigh on Saturday for pictures.

Several live entertainment acts perform throughout the weekend.

Details:

Saturday, November 10 | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 11 | 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

JLD collects over 500 pounds of food for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank each year.

Shoppers that bring in a food donation for Second Harvest will receive one dollar off their admission to Festival of Trees.

Click here for more information.