Firing of Sessions Sparks Protest in Duluth

Group Protests Outside Courthouse

DULUTH, Minn.- Anti-Trump protesters took to the steps outside the St. Louis County Courthouse.

The group was not happy about President Trump’s firing of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Overall, the protesters were making their voices heard because they say the Trump Administration is not above the law.

Thursday night’s cold weather didn’t stop more than a dozen men and women from bringing out their signs and chanting in the Civic Center, calling the firing of Jeff Sessions a serious overstep of power by President Trump.

“We want people all over the country to know that we stand in unity in our desire for Trump to follow the rule of law,” said concerned citizen Claire Kirch. “We will march even if there’s a blizzard going on if Trump fires Mueller.”

Meanwhile, Duluth’s protest was just one of many across the nation tonight, including St. Paul, Chicago, and New York.

President Trump tweet at Sessions, thanking him for his service, wishing him well, and saying a permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.

The protesters tonight in Duluth said that you can expect more protesting in the future, if Trump “tampers” with Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.