“Operation Christmas Child” Sends Gifts to Kids in Need

Volunteers packed boxes full of presents at Superior YMCA

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Kids in need around the world will get some special presents this year from donations collected in Superior.

Volunteers young and old packed shoe boxes full of gifts at the Superior YMCA as part of “Operation Christmas Child.”

The community stepped up bringing almost too many presents for the YMCA staff to handle.

“And more keeps coming in. My office, we’ve had bags that were like shoulder height all week so it’s kind of nice that we’re doing packing today because I don’t know if I can do one more day of stuff up to here,” said Sarah Elizabeth, fitness coordinator at the Superior YMCA.

Sending the boxes across the globe costs about $9 per box, so the Hope Community Church in Superior raised $1,400 for shipping.

Some of their members and their pastor took part in the packing today.

He tells us it’s all worth it to give kids an experience some of them have never had.

“For most of these people this will be the first gifts that they ever got living in a poor rural village maybe in the depths of Africa in the bush and this will be the first gift that they actually get and you can imagine never celebrating your birthday and never getting a gift, but it just brings hope,” said Jeremy Skaggs, pastor at Hope Community Church.

Toys from stuffed animals to jump rope and supplies like reading materials and thermoses are sent in the boxes.

Some volunteers even sent hand-written letters along with the donations.

The gifts will be sent throughout the year so not all the kids will get their presents by Christmas.

But, the holiday spirit will be felt whenever a box is opened.